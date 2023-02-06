There is Galatasaray’s official offer and there is a willingness to accept it on the part of Nicolo Zaniolo. The clash between the attacking midfielder, now declared out of the Giallorossi project by the will of the Friedkins, and Roma should have come to an end. After the negotiation with Bournemouthwrecked at the end of the January market, now Zaniolo should play in Turkey. The Turkish team includes the Portuguese Sergio Oliveira (ex Roma), the Belgian Dries Mertens (ex Napoli) and the former Inter captain, Mauro Icardi.

Galatasaray’s offer

Il “Gala” offers 15 million euros plus bonuses to arrive at an overall figure that fluctuates between 20 and 22 million for the outright purchase of Zaniolo. According to reports from the Sports CourierRoma is in favor of the agreement, but the general manager Tiago Pinto would like to snatch a few million more to Turkish society. The Giallorossi’s goal is to reach 20 million on a fixed basis plus bonuses, also because 15% of the resale will go to Inter. Rome and Galatasaray should close the deal by Wednesday 8 February.

Mourinho “Zaniolo must clarify with the club, not with me”

Zaniolo was included in the UEFA list from Rome, but it was only a formal decision, also dictated by the stakes of settlement agreement. The attacking midfielder remains out of the technical project of Rome and has a permission to rest for thirty days. After Roma’s victory against Empoli, coach Josè Mourinho declared: “Zaniolo is a problem for the club, must settle with them. Not with me“. “About Nicolo the line of the company was clear: It wouldn’t be good for anyone to talk about him every match” added Tiago Pinto.