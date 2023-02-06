Home Sports Zaniolo opens at Galatasaray – Tiscali Sport
Sports

Zaniolo opens at Galatasaray – Tiscali Sport

by admin
Zaniolo opens at Galatasaray – Tiscali Sport

There is Galatasaray’s official offer and there is a willingness to accept it on the part of Nicolo Zaniolo. The clash between the attacking midfielder, now declared out of the Giallorossi project by the will of the Friedkins, and Roma should have come to an end. After the negotiation with Bournemouthwrecked at the end of the January market, now Zaniolo should play in Turkey. The Turkish team includes the Portuguese Sergio Oliveira (ex Roma), the Belgian Dries Mertens (ex Napoli) and the former Inter captain, Mauro Icardi.

Galatasaray’s offer

Il “Gala” offers 15 million euros plus bonuses to arrive at an overall figure that fluctuates between 20 and 22 million for the outright purchase of Zaniolo. According to reports from the Sports CourierRoma is in favor of the agreement, but the general manager Tiago Pinto would like to snatch a few million more to Turkish society. The Giallorossi’s goal is to reach 20 million on a fixed basis plus bonuses, also because 15% of the resale will go to Inter. Rome and Galatasaray should close the deal by Wednesday 8 February.

Mourinho “Zaniolo must clarify with the club, not with me”

Zaniolo was included in the UEFA list from Rome, but it was only a formal decision, also dictated by the stakes of settlement agreement. The attacking midfielder remains out of the technical project of Rome and has a permission to rest for thirty days. After Roma’s victory against Empoli, coach Josè Mourinho declared: “Zaniolo is a problem for the club, must settle with them. Not with me“. “About Nicolo the line of the company was clear: It wouldn’t be good for anyone to talk about him every match” added Tiago Pinto.

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)



Previous

See also  Jacobs: "Nobody gave me anything A year of great joys, all with a smile"



You may also like

Selle Italia offers Novus Boost Evo in nubuck...

The NFL opens up a new themed area...

Paris 2024, Pancalli: “Threats from Ukraine? Russian athletes...

the return round is underway

Zhu Lin wins first women’s singles title on...

CRAZY SKYSNOW ITALY CUP | Sportdimontagna.com

The reasons for the penalty to Juventus

Benevento-Genoa: a complicated downsizing | Sports People

New Balance presents the AS Roma 22/23 Esports...

The Inter-Milan draw (1-0)

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy