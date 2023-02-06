A devastating earthquake with a magnitude of 7.8 on the Richter scale occurred on Monday morning in southern Turkey. The earthquake also severely affected the northwestern area of ​​Syria. Hundreds of dead and injured have been reported in both countries, with thousands still missing.

According to the latest information, the death toll from the earthquake in Turkey could reach up to 10,000, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) announced. The same source estimates that the economic losses will be between 1 and 10 billion dollars, which is about 2% of Turkey’s GDP. 900 buildings were destroyed in Gaziantep and Kahramanmaras provinces and a total of 1,710 throughout Turkey.

Romania decided, following an emergency meeting of the Committee for Emergency Situations, to send a RO-USAR team, made up of specialized intervention personnel from the IGSU, to the areas affected by this strong earthquake.

The strong earthquake that struck Turkey this morning was followed by no less than 78 aftershocks of various magnitudes. The earthquake was also felt in Lebanon and Cyprus. So far, local authorities have announced that at least 670 people have died and more than 3,000 have been injured in Turkey and Syria.

“High casualties and extensive damage are likely, and the disaster is likely to be widespread. The population in this region lives in buildings that are extremely vulnerable to earthquakes, although there are also resistant structures”, the report provided to the press by USGS specialists also states.

Photo credit: BBC