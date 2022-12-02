The top 16 of the World Cup has produced 14 seats and six teams compete for the last two places

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-12-02 23:19

China News Service, December 2. With the end of Group E and Group F group matches this morning, Qatar has produced 14 World Cup top 16 seats. Switzerland, Serbia, and Cameroon in Group G and Uruguay, South Korea, and Ghana in Group H will compete for the last two spots.

The specific matchups on the last day of the group stage are: South Korea vs. Portugal, Ghana vs. Uruguay, Serbia vs. Switzerland, and Cameroon vs. Brazil. Group G seeded Brazil and Group H seeded Portugal have already qualified for the knockout round one round ahead of schedule.

Up to now, six groups have been produced in the quarter-finals:

December 3rd 23:00 Netherlands vs United States

3:00 on December 4th Argentina vs Australia

December 4th at 23:00 France vs Poland

December 5th at 3:00 England vs Senegal

December 5th at 23:00 Japan vs Croatia

Morocco vs Spain at 23:00 on December 6