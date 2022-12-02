Home Sports The top 16 of the World Cup has produced 14 seats and six teams compete for the last two places_Hangzhou Net
Sports

The top 16 of the World Cup has produced 14 seats and six teams compete for the last two places_Hangzhou Net

by admin
The top 16 of the World Cup has produced 14 seats and six teams compete for the last two places_Hangzhou Net

The top 16 of the World Cup has produced 14 seats and six teams compete for the last two places

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-12-02 23:19

China News Service, December 2. With the end of Group E and Group F group matches this morning, Qatar has produced 14 World Cup top 16 seats. Switzerland, Serbia, and Cameroon in Group G and Uruguay, South Korea, and Ghana in Group H will compete for the last two spots.

The specific matchups on the last day of the group stage are: South Korea vs. Portugal, Ghana vs. Uruguay, Serbia vs. Switzerland, and Cameroon vs. Brazil. Group G seeded Brazil and Group H seeded Portugal have already qualified for the knockout round one round ahead of schedule.

Up to now, six groups have been produced in the quarter-finals:

December 3rd 23:00 Netherlands vs United States

3:00 on December 4th Argentina vs Australia

December 4th at 23:00 France vs Poland

December 5th at 3:00 England vs Senegal

December 5th at 23:00 Japan vs Croatia

Morocco vs Spain at 23:00 on December 6

See also  Yu Genwei: The team dares to fight a tough battle to defend its tough style, thanks to Taishan and Shenhua for their support

You may also like

Ghana-Uruguay 0-2: De Arrascaeta scores twice, Ayew misses...

Tennis, Stakhovsky against Tipsarevic and Troicki for an...

Inter, Lukaku arrives next week. D’Ambrosio and Darmian...

Premier Padel in Milan, semifinals and final are...

Qatar 2022: footballers’ cars, Portugal, Joao Felix’s garage...

German team players: World Cup group stage exit...

Serbia-Switzerland, Matic thunders against Fifa and recalls the...

Even Tyson…defends Messi: “If Canelo dares to touch...

Almanac for Drusilla: “But Sanremo can wait, maximum...

Serbia-Switzerland, Shaqiri and the Eagle gesture: the controversy

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy