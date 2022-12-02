Led by Glen Schofield, the co-producer of “Different Dimensions”, the 3A horror action survival game “The Callisto Protocol” (The Callisto Protocol; Callisto Protocol) created by Striking Distance Studio was officially launched today (2) , although it was highly anticipated by players in advance, but it was reflected in the Steam comments on the first day of release, which was a shameful “mostly negative” status.

The “Calisto Agreement” is set on Callisto, known as the “Death Moon” in 2320. The protagonist Jacob Lee had an accident in a transport work, causing the transport ship to crash on Callisto, and was imprisoned together with the terrorists. Go to the local Dark Iron Prison. However, just after he woke up, a mysterious bloody riot broke out in the entire prison, and monsters that seemed human but not human began to run rampant, and he had to find a way to escape.

“The Callisto Protocol” was highly anticipated by the overseas community with its excellent horror atmosphere and terrifying monster design. However, after the actual game was launched, there were negative reviews from most players on the Steam platform, and most of them complained. of players have severe stuttering and frame dropping issues with PC performance optimization.

This problem does not only happen to players of the PC version. According to overseas discussions, the PS5 version of “Calisto Protocol” also appears to be stuck at certain times, and the game requires players to attack and defend at the right time during battle. Therefore, If you are in the stuck state, you will often be beaten by the enemy to affect the experience.

So far, the Striking Distance studio has not come forward to respond to the solution to the optimization problem, so many players in the Steam or Reddit discussion forums share how to adjust the relevant settings to make the game smoother.

Although there are obvious problems with the optimization of the game, players who started to play still affirmed the design of the horror atmosphere created by this game. At the same time, because of the too bloody screen performance, the release of the physical version of “Calisto Protocol” was temporarily postponed in Japan. , for age-graded re-rating.

