Billboard honored Shakira as the Woman of the Year 2023 (+ video)

The first edition of the Women in Latin Music gala of Billboard celebrated this Saturday at Shakira and to female talent from the first fashion shows on a carpet dominated by metals, strong colors and the pride of participating in a “historic” event.

The magazine paid tribute to the Colombian as “Woman of the Year” in Miami, at a gala that the Telemundo network broadcast this Sunday.

In the carpet fashion there was no defined style or tone, the women and the few men who were present agreed to tell EFE that “it was time” for Latino artists to have a space for sorority.

«At Billboard Latin we have years supporting and opening spaces for female talent. This event is one more important step in this goal.“, said Leila Cobovice president of Billboard Latin and the creator of the tribute.

Although the woman of the night, Shakira, did not go through the carpet, the Colombian wore a short black dress and her hair loose to the ceremony.

The artist was chosen as the first Billboard Woman of the Year Latin Women in Music and entered with her family Wasco Center of the city of Miamiwhere the event is held tonight.

Shakira’s essence permeated the entire carpet, with young artists such as Puerto Rican Gale and Mexican Mariangela mentioning her as their “example to follow in music”.

Shakira made an impact with her speech

The interpreter of songs like Monotonía has been in the music industry for more than 30 years and since then she has not stopped adding success after success. Just that has led him to get on stage and from Maluma’s hand to collect that tribute from her. However, what has caught her attention the most has been the empowerment speech she has given towards women and towards herself.

«Today I have felt more than ever and in my own flesh what it is to be a woman and what it truly means to be a woman because it is a year in which I have realized that women are much stronger than we think, we are braver of what we believe we are, “Shakira began narrating.

«I think we are also more independent than we were taught to be, what woman hasn’t happened to? That by seeking the attention, the affection, the approval of the other, she has forgotten herself. It has happened to me more than once », she expressed, alluding to her past.

Shakira’s speech was one of total female empowerment.

honorees

The list of honorees also includes Ana Gabriel with the Living Legend award, Emilia as Rising Artist, Evaluna with the Tradition and Future award; Goyo, who will receive the Agent of Change award, and Thalía, who will be honored with the Poderosa Global award.

The latter paraded in a pleated gold suit and a crown of stars, while Goyo was faithful to her fight in favor of the environment, with a suit made from recycled denim pieces.

«These awards are very important because they are simply motivational for us to continue fighting together to help us achieve our dreams, meet our goals»said the Colombian artist, who paraded with her mother and her daughter.

For his part, Evaluna she was wearing a long yellow dress with a fuchsia print, while Emilia chose a long, elegant and very black dress. While her makeup showcased her classic sparkles in her eyes, but instead of sparkles, she chose dark grays.

«We are celebrating the path that others have opened for us,” said the Argentine artist. For Emilia, who was accompanied by her mother, “it is a responsibility to go further for those who come after us”.

Evaluna arrived without her husband, Camilo, who is on tour in Mexico,

The singer celebrated that the gala brought together “different generations and different genres. The diversity here reaches the girls that can be seen in any of us.

Other artists present were Colombians Greeicy and Mike Bahía, singer-songwriter Keytin, composers Elena Rose and Nicole Zignago. The women were in black, with styles as varied as their music, while the men were more sober as to not attract attention.

For his part, Maria Becerra she wore a short royal blue suit – “my favorite color”, she said – while the sisters Hanna and Ashley of the Ha-Ash duet wore black ball gowns, with the rocker touch that characterizes them.

The inaugural Latina Women in Music event is an expansion of Billboard’s Women in Music franchise.

Its goal is to “celebrate women who have made a concrete impact on Latin music through their artistic achievements, or through tangible and notable actions that have brought measurable recognition and opportunity to women.”

