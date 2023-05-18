Binance Australia Suspends Fiat AUD Services Reporting Issues With Third Parties From CoinTelegraph

©Reuters. Binance Australia suspends fiat AUD services by reporting issues with third parties



Il crypto exchange Binance Australia has informed users that it has suspended services in Australian dollars after Zepto, its local payment service provider, apparently stopped supporting the exchange.

On May 18, Binance Australia tweeted that PayID deposits in Australian dollars had been suspended and wire transfer withdrawals would also be impacted “due to the decision made by our third-party payment provider.”

“We have learned from our third-party payment provider that wire transfer withdrawals will also be impacted and will notify users about the timing as soon as this is confirmed,” he said.

