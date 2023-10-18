Octogenarian Killed in Hit-and-Run Accident in Downtown El Paso

Octogenarian Fatally Struck by Hit-and-Run Driver in Downtown El Paso

El Paso, TX – An octogenarian was tragically killed in a hit-and-run incident on Tuesday afternoon in Downtown El Paso, authorities confirmed.

The incident occurred on October 17, around 1:15 pm, when a passerby notified El Paso Police Officers (EPPD) that an unconscious man was lying at the intersection of Kansas and 3rd Ave. Responding swiftly, officers discovered 80-year-old Luis Valles near the intersection and immediately began administering first aid. Valles was then rushed to University Medical Center (UMC), unfortunately succumbing to his injuries shortly after arrival. The EPPD’s Special Traffic Investigations Unit has been called in to support the ongoing investigation, as evidence indicates Valles was struck by a vehicle.

In light of the incident, authorities are appealing to the community for any potential witnesses or individuals with useful information to come forward. The EPPD can be contacted at (915)832-4400, while Crime Stoppers has also encouraged individuals with leads to call 566-8477 (TIPS).

This tragic accident marks the 62nd traffic fatality of 2023, a higher figure compared to the 55 recorded at the same time last year.

As investigations continue, local residents are urged to exercise caution and remain vigilant while on the roads.

