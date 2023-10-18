Climate Activist Greta Thunberg Arrested at Protest Outside Oil and Gas Conference

Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg was arrested on Tuesday during a protest outside an oil and gas conference at a luxury hotel in London, according to eyewitnesses. The demonstration was organized by the environmental group Fossil Free London in front of the Intercontinental Hotel, where the Energy Intelligence Forum was being held. Thunberg and other protesters blocked access to the hotel in an attempt to prevent delegates from entering. The 20-year-old activist, known for her outspoken views on climate change, had stated before her arrest that “our world is being devastated by greenwashing and lies” and that “we have no choice but to disrupt.” Greenpeace, which also participated in the protest, reported heavy police presence and hundreds of demonstrators gathering outside the hotel. The organization stated that protesters blocked all entrances to the hotel and two climbers rappelled from the top of the building, displaying a banner demanding that “Big Oil Pay.” Thunberg has been previously involved in climate change protests and has faced interactions with law enforcement. This protest, according to Greenpeace, is the first of a three-day action aimed at disrupting the conference.

