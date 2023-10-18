Luis Miguel Attends Daughter’s Exclusive Wedding, Putting Rumors to Rest

Mexican singer Luis Miguel defied all rumors of distancing as he attended his daughter Michelle Salas’ wedding in Tuscany, Italy. The lavish and exclusive event took place in a luxurious estate in the heart of Tuscany, and much speculation surrounded Luis Miguel’s attendance. However, the singer made a grand entrance by arriving by helicopter, putting all rumors to rest.

Details of the wedding remain scarce, but thanks to some publications and journalists, some insights into Luis Miguel’s involvement have emerged. Contrary to initial reports, the singer did take Michelle Salas’ hand after Stephanie Salas halfway down the aisle. Throughout the party, Luis Miguel stayed in his role and only interacted with those at his table, including Paloma Cuevas, Danilo Díaz Granados, Humberto Zurita, Michelle Salas, and Stephanie Salas.

There are reports that during the festivities, Luis Miguel briefly left the bride and groom’s table to dance with his daughter to Frank Sinatra’s “The Way You Look Tonight.” The guests reportedly applauded and were filled with euphoria. Later in the evening, Luis Miguel and his girlfriend Paloma Cuevas left the celebration to rest at their lodging at the Il Borro estate.

The wedding was attended by around 200 guests, with reports suggesting that Luis Miguel had a say in the guest list, requesting a limited number of attendees. Additionally, rumors have circulated about extravagant gifts that the singer gave to the couple. It is said that he presented Michelle with two pairs of earrings made of white and yellow gold, adorned with diamonds and costing almost 500 thousand Mexican pesos. For Danilo, Luis Miguel gifted cufflinks from the Premium Gentleman brand, valued at nearly 400 thousand pesos, made of white gold and set with diamonds.

This public display of closeness at Michelle Salas’ wedding seems to refute any claims of unresolved estrangement between Luis Miguel and his daughter. Previously, there had been speculation about their relationship when Michelle Salas and Danilo Díaz attended one of Luis Miguel’s concerts in Las Vegas. In contrast, the singer’s dynamic with his daughter from his relationship with Aracely Arámbula has been a subject of controversy, with Arámbula declaring Luis Miguel as a “food debtor.”

While Luis Miguel has yet to respond to these allegations, he has chosen to remain private regarding his personal life. Nevertheless, celebrities and fans have taken sides in both criticizing and defending the singer. Overall, the wedding provided an opportunity for Luis Miguel to showcase his relationship with his daughter and dispel any rumors of distancing.

