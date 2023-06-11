Home » Biovica Signs Provider Contract with Provider Network Contigo Health ConfigureNet(TM)
Biovica Signs Provider Contract with Provider Network Contigo Health ConfigureNet(TM)

Biovica Signs Provider Contract with Provider Network Contigo Health ConfigureNet(TM)

UPPSALA, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2023 / Biovica International (STO:BIOVIC-B)(STO:BIOVIC.B)(FRA:9II) Biovica today announces that it has signed a provider contract with Contigo Health ConfigureNet™ provider network. This commercial agreement …

UPPSALA, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2023 / Biovica International (STO:BIOVIC-B)(STO:BIOVIC.B)(FRA:9II) Biovica today announces that it has signed a provider contract with
Contigo Health ConfigureNet™ provider network. This commercial agreement will make Biovica’s blood test, DiviTum® TKa, available to clients and their health plan members served by clients of
Contigo Health.

“This important agreement represents another significant milestone in the launch of DiviTum TKa within the US market. With over 900,000 network providers across 4.1 million US locations the
agreement enables access to DiviTum TKa for millions people,” said Warren Cresswell, President of the Americas at Biovica.

