28
- Representatives of fishery groups such as Fukushima Prefecture in Japan once again opposed the discharge of nuclear contaminated water into the sea Guilong News Network
- Japan will implement nuclear wastewater discharge tests | International Oriental Daily News Malaysia Oriental Daily News
- If Japan discharges nuclear wastewater into the sea, Hong Kong will ban the import of aquatic products from Fukushima and other places RFI – Radio France Internationale
- Ufuk Island drains nuclear water and Koreans rush to buy salt seafood – International – Instant International | 星洲网 Sin Chew Daily Malaysia Latest News and Headlines Sin Chew Daily
- Japan’s Fukushima will discharge nuclear waste water, Korean people snap up salt and seafood | International Oriental Daily News Malaysia Oriental Daily News
- View full coverage on Google News