The important speech made by President Xi Jinping when investigating border control and the construction of border defense forces in Inner Mongolia has aroused strong repercussions in the whole army-China Daily

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, June 10. Title: Resolutely follow orders and strive to forge the Great Wall of Steel to defend the country and defend the border——President Xi Jinping’s important speech when investigating border control and border defense force construction in Inner Mongolia has aroused strong repercussions in the entire army

Xinhua News Agency reporter Mei Changwei

Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, President of the State, and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, inspected border control and the construction of border defense forces in Inner Mongolia on June 7, listened to reports from the northern theater, the army, the border defense brigade stationed in Inner Mongolia, and the Inner Mongolia Military Region and delivered an important speech. The entire army earnestly studied and understood the spirit of the speech, and believed that Chairman Xi’s important speech profoundly answered a series of fundamental, overall, and directional major issues that opened up a new situation in frontier defense work in the new era. The party and the people guard the border and defend well, and resolutely defend national sovereignty, security, and development interests.

The Standing Committee of the Party Committee of the Northern Theater held a special meeting to study the spirit of Chairman Xi’s important speech, deeply comprehend the essence of the connotation, study and implement specific measures, and stated that it is necessary to keep in mind Chairman Xi’s care and love and earnest entrustment, and strengthen strategic thinking, dialectical thinking, and bottom-line thinking from historical latitude and longitude , Resolutely listen to the party’s command, strengthen troop training and preparations, give full play to the role of border defense forces in the joint combat system, forge the Great Wall of Steel to defend the country and defend the border, and make greater contributions to the realization of the century-old goal of the army.

The Standing Committee of the Army Party Committee took the lead in studying the spirit of Chairman Xi’s important speech, deeply comprehending the great significance, important connotation and practical requirements, guiding the troops, especially the border defense troops, to conduct in-depth discussions, deepen understanding and understanding, and transform Chairman Xi’s care and expectations into a strong force for guarding and controlling the border. power. The Standing Committee of the Army Party Committee of the Northern Theater Command conducted a special study and discussion for the first time, expressing that they must understand the important instructions and requirements of Chairman Xi, fulfill the duties and tasks of building border defense forces, further strengthen the construction of border defense infrastructure and professional personnel, and continuously improve the informationization of border guards. Edge control ability.

The Party Committee of the Inner Mongolia Military Region convened a meeting of the Standing Committee as soon as possible to convey the spirit of studying Chairman Xi’s important speech, conduct in-depth discussions and exchanges, and expressed the need to build a war-oriented national defense mobilization as a guide, closely follow the orientation of the three armed forces, coordinate military and local functions, and improve the party, government, military and police The people’s “five-in-one” joint management and border control mechanism has increased the strength of border defense infrastructure construction, maintenance and management, and made new contributions to building a security and stability barrier in the northern Xinjiang of the motherland.

Brave the cold and snow to condolences to border officers and soldiers, and stood guard with the sentry of the Sanjiaoshan sentry post. After more than a year, he wrote back to all the officers and soldiers of the company; boarded the 30-meter-high sentry tower of the Dongji post, inspected the duty facilities, and asked about the duty situation , Talking to the sentry on duty… When studying and discussing Chairman Xi’s important speech, many officers and soldiers recalled the moving scenes of Chairman Xi’s inspection on the front line of border defense, and were inspired and encouraged.

“Listening to Chairman Xi’s important speech on the spot, I deeply felt the military commander’s great importance to border defense work and his deep love for border guards.” Qin Gefeng, commander of a frontier defense brigade of the Army, said that as a front-line border guard, he must bear in mind the command of the commander in chief and persevere in his work. In the new era, the party’s innovative theory armed officers and soldiers, faithfully performed the duties of defending the country and guarding the border, and made due contributions to border security and stability.

“Strengthen the overall construction of the army, improve the ability of border defense and control, and strive to forge the Great Wall of Steel to defend the country and defend the border.” In the barracks, the officers and soldiers studied and discussed the spirit of Chairman Xi’s important speech. full–

In the northern border of the motherland, the duty unit of a frontier defense brigade of the Army adopts actual combat organization, combining duty skills and combat skills to practice command, coordination, and equipment to further improve the level of combat duty. Fighter planes of a certain regiment of the Air Force Aviation went straight to the sky, launching combat readiness training to guard the air and space security of the motherland. Officers and soldiers of a naval radar station pay close attention to the air situation, provide timely and accurate information to the air defense force, and act as the “clairvoyance” of the motherland.

In the western border, a border defense regiment of the Xinjiang Military Region used educational resources such as the Kangxiwa Martyrs Cemetery and the old barracks of the Shenxianwan Frontier Defense Company to strengthen the military spirit, guide officers and soldiers to guard the border and defend the party and the people, and never leave behind the ancestors. The territory is kept small and lost. Frontier officers and soldiers of the Honghaigou Frontier Defense Company used technological means such as high-altitude pan-tilts and Huoyan radar to defend and control the border, speed up the transformation of border defense duty methods, and improve the efficiency of border control.

On the snow-covered plateau, officers and soldiers of a certain unit of the Tibet Military Region came to a primary school near the training site to conduct national defense education classes with teachers and students, sow the seeds of love for the motherland and border defense, and stimulate the gathering of strong border defense forces. A certain brigade of the 77th Group Army, which has been performing special tasks on the front line of border defense for many years, insists on putting the improvement of border defense management and control capabilities in a prominent position. let”.

On the sea and air frontlines, the Nansha garrison troops make full use of real enemy threats to push various professionals to the frontline of struggle, allowing them to practice and improve in mission practice, continuously accumulate combat experience, and polish tactical skills. A base of the Air Force incorporated new-quality combat forces into combat formations, while refitting, researching, and using them, aiming at the needs of joint operations and continuously tapping the combat performance of new equipment to accelerate the improvement of the joint combat capabilities of the troops.

In the actual combat training area of ​​the Xingtai Detachment of the Hebei Corps of the Armed Police Force, at the launching position of a missile brigade of the Rocket Army, at the oil supply support specialization site of a pipeline regiment of the Joint Logistics Support Force, in a theme education class of a certain department of the Strategic Support Force, and at a certain department of the 71st Group Army The training camp on Luhai Island… The officers and soldiers turned the political enthusiasm inspired by the spirit of learning Chairman Xi’s important speech into practical actions to join the strong army and win, and strive to build a stronger security barrier for the motherland and better safeguard the dignity of the motherland , social stability, and people’s peace, providing more powerful strategic support for the realization of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

[Responsible editor: Xu Kun]