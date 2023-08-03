Home » CPPCC Holds Meeting to Implement Xi Jinping’s Speech on Ecological Civilization and Jiangsu’s Work
CPPCC Holds Meeting to Implement Xi Jinping’s Speech on Ecological Civilization and Jiangsu’s Work

CPPCC Holds Meeting to Discuss Implementation of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s Important Speech

August 2 – The party group of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) recently convened a meeting to discuss the implementation of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the National Ecological Environmental Protection Conference, as well as the spirit of other meetings. Dai Yuan, secretary and chairman of the CPPCC Party Committee, presided over and delivered a speech during the meeting.

During the meeting, it was emphasized that the CPPCC should thoroughly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech. Particular attention should be given to increasing special consultations and democratic supervision on ecological civilization construction. Furthermore, the CPPCC should continue to provide suggestions on issues such as high-quality development and rural revitalization, effectively demonstrating the actions of the CPPCC.

Moreover, the meeting stressed the importance of studying and implementing General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech on the province’s work. Participants were urged to keep in mind the entrusted responsibilities and express gratitude for the opportunities ahead. It was also emphasized that systematic planning and implementation of the theme education on Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics should be strictly adhered to, in order to promote practical work through continuous learning.

The spirit of the plenary session of the Provincial Party Committee and the Municipal Party Committee was also discussed during the meeting. Participants were encouraged to incorporate this spirit into all aspects of CPPCC’s activities in order to improve quality and efficiency. The CPPCC was called upon to closely follow General Secretary Xi Jinping’s major requirements for Jiangsu’s “four new” and focus on key tasks proposed by the Municipal Party Committee, ensuring that CPPCC performs its duties and demonstrates responsibility.

The meeting was attended by Zhang Chunfu, deputy secretary of the party group of the CPPCC, as well as party group members Wu Xinfa, Zhao Zhengbin, and Zhou Xiaohua. Additionally, vice-chairmen of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, Zhang Jialin, Zhu Zhengqing, and Wan Limei, were present at the meeting.

