Gardens, the emergency room is supervised special – Health

Gardens, the emergency room is supervised special

Gardens, the emergency room is supervised special

“The emergency room is under special surveillance, we also expect peaks of more than 180 accesses in the days of August”. The health director of the Local Health Authority, Guido Giardini, says so. “We are carefully monitoring the situation, at the moment the peak was reached on July 31st with 168 accesses.


Normally, the average is 110/120 accesses per day”.


In general, “the situation is not bad and it is working well, we had some more ‘boarding’ yesterday but everything was reabsorbed by the end of the day”, continues the medical director. “The admission room helps to relieve congestion: there are now eight beds but we plan to reach 12 by the end of August to help the emergency room more. Surgical activity, like every summer, even pre-covid, has been slightly remodeled with the closure of 10 beds”.


Regarding the problem of some nurses employed by outsourced cooperatives who did not speak Italian “we asked, after a careful assessment of their skills, to replace them. They are two nurses out of about 15, the rest of the staff was already operational and was reabsorbed into the new firm”, specifies Giardini.


With regard to Neurology, one of the most critical departments due to the lack of personnel, “we have just announced a competition and there are six registered: an excellent result. Furthermore, the agreements with the Biella and Moncalieri hospitals are very effective, we they provide four specialists. The forecast is to activate a further one with the San Carlo in Milan”. For Giardini, “joining the competition is a sign that the activities put in place are working, including on social media, to ‘sponsor’ and increase attractiveness”.

