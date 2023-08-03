Bassetti, nightmare holidays: “Delayed ship, filth and rudeness”

Bassetti recounts his journey to forget on the ship to Olbia: “First the delay, then they made me pay 71 euros for a pizza. No comment on the cleanliness of the cabins”

Nightmare holidays. Matthew Bassetti, doctor of San Martino di Genova who became famous during the Covid-19 epidemic. The infectious disease specialist, who had to face a exposed by no-vax colleagues for his commitment to have them banned, he had a terrible experience during the journey between Olbia and the Ligurian capital on the ship Aki from the Moby. He blames the latter for “rudeness, delay, dirt, relational incapacity, insane prices”. It was he himself who told it in a long post on Facebook.

“A short story: – writes Bassetti on the social network – ship scheduled for 21.30 but with a 2 hour delay. We embark at 11pm, after taking the cabin (embarrassing), we go up to the à la carte restaurant with the very hungry boys, and we find an iron chain on the door: a waiter tells us that the restaurant is already closed and that, if we had complaints, to contact the Purser on board. So I go to the ship’s purser who, very arrogantly, refuses to give me his surname, telling me that his name is Maurizio and that the restaurant is closed because it’s 11pm and it closes at that time regardless of when the ship is match. Too bad the ship arrived 1 hour late and sailed at 11pm…”.

“Let’s fall back on a pizza by the slice: 71 euros for 9 chewy and greasy steaks, unworthy of being called pizza. – continues Bassetti – To describe the cleaning of the cabins and the care of the common areas, I took directly some photos that speak for themselves, also because I have run out of vocabulary. All these amazing and extraordinary services for the modest sum of 1300 euros round trip with car and cabin. Italians travel on the ship, but above all foreigners”. “Well, this evening, as an Italian, I was ashamed. – concludes the doctor – I believe that whoever manages and conducts such a poor service should do the same”.

