Home » Bitcoin Rebounds After US Debt Ceiling Raise By CoinTelegraph
News

Bitcoin Rebounds After US Debt Ceiling Raise By CoinTelegraph

by admin
Bitcoin Rebounds After US Debt Ceiling Raise By CoinTelegraph

© Reuters Bitcoin recovering after US debt ceiling hike

The breakout of the triangle took BTC to just $25,800; the price then recovered following the news of the approval of the debt ceiling overrun in the United States. it went up to the upper diagonal, which should now act as a resistance.

The evaluation of the trend is lateral, but slightly recovering: last week the strength of the trend was -3, while it is currently +1. It’s a visible improvement, but it is still too little to be able to say with certainty that we are in an uptrend. The trend is evaluated with a score ranging from -20 to +20.

General situation

At the moment BTC is at a pivotal point: the price is in fact based on the short and long diagonals (yellow, blue and red line).

Read the full text on Cointelegraph

See also  Charging points for electric vehicles (ECJ) - NWB Livefeed

You may also like

CABEI continues working so that salvadorans have decent...

They are happy playing soccer

Capacity Italy, on the Rai networks the spot...

Cuenca will have improvements in lighting and buried...

Governor of Huila, did you receive threats?

Discovering the Rossetti family with the FAI Giovani...

Ecuador will face South Korea in the round...

Cauca: Eln kidnapped a National Police patrolman

Mercedes: judgment on upgrades postponed to Barcelona

Formal mining paralyzed, while a military combats illegal...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy