Bitcoin rises 104% of its value in the last 24 hours and is trading at US$31,380.18

Bitcoin (BTC) is trading at the start of July 14, at US$31,380.18, according to the Live Coin Watch portal.

This price positions it 104% compared to its value 24 hours ago and 104% compared to the same day last week.

The token’s current domain (market capitalization) is US$609,676,145,982.

Bitcoin is the most important cryptocurrency (virtual currency) today. Increasingly accepted around the world, it can be used to purchase products and services.

Each bitcoin is like a file that is stored in a “digital wallet”, whether it is on the cell phone, on a computer or on a tablet. Individuals and companies can transfer bitcoins or a portion of a bitcoin between different digital wallets.

Each of these transactions are recorded in a public list called the blockchain. In this way, the history of a bitcoin can be known, in order to avoid theft, false copies or undoing transactions.

There are three main ways to get a bitcoin. They can be purchased using real money (dollars, for example); goods and services can be sold and paid for in bitcoin; and they can be “mined” (created as they say in the jargon of the cryptocurrency market) on a computer.

To mine or create new bitcoins, high-powered computers are needed that, through the resolution of extremely complex computational calculations, receive a bitcoin as a reward.

