The blockades on the national highways are advancing that today are replicated on the roads of Meta, one of the most important oil departments, if not the most, of Colombia.

Demonstrators from the municipality of Puerto Gaitán protest as a sign of non-conformity, blocking the section that connects the Rubiales Oil Complex with Puerto Gaitán; Among the requests of the community is the fulfillment of the agreement by the Government for the paving of the access roads to the municipality, which was contemplated for the year 2022.

According to Fedetranscarga, the risk of drivers is evident, as is that of tractor-trailers, as the inflation rate is also negatively impacted, due to the increase in operating costs in the sector, which so far this year has already generated multi-million dollar losses, not only for cargo transportation but for the country in general.

It is extremely important to take into account that an average of 200 vehicles per day move along the Rubiales-Puerto Gaitán corridor, in which approximately 42,000 barrels are transported, without counting the effects on vehicles that transport palm oil and agricultural products. .

Among those who protest are the community of the area and indigenous people, who demand the presence of a representative of the National Government; In the same way, the transporters request that control organizations from the Meta Governorate and the Puerto Gaitán Mayor’s Office appear to solve the problem that can lead to a general shortage.

Source: Fedetranscarga

