In the national territory, it is becoming a landscape, finding blockades on the main roads carried out by vulnerable sectors that, due to the breach of the electoral promises made by President Gustavo Petro Urrego during his campaign, are becoming a despair for society. Colombian woman who, day after day, sadly observes the lack of governance and authority to counteract these social demands. Sending delegations of ministers and officials when the situation gets complicated is another part of the formula used by the Petro government and which has been traditional in the Colombian state. And the signing of agreements that on many occasions are not fulfilled and that generate new protests for the governments that arrive has also been historic. But the current administration’s crisis management recipe has several controversial points, which are difficult to comply with due to the financial difficulties presented by the current macroeconomic situation in Colombia.

The families that come out to block the roads. They continue to be used by subversive organizations to continue generating chaos and violence against the country’s democratic institutions. Despite the healthy intentions of President Petro to achieve total peace, unfortunately in most regions of Colombian territory violence has intensified, due to the presence of multiple criminal organizations that do not cease their criminal activities, which is fueled by the oxidizing material of drug trafficking. Blockades of public roads continue to be committed daily, which overwhelm the response capacity of the weakened members of the public force and the Army who feel incapable of being able to counteract this scourge that corrodes the country’s democratic institutions.

Since the assumption of the presidency of Gustavo Petro Urrego, Colombian society began to be filled with optimism because the different disturbances to public order, which he had provoked as a strategy to win the elections on June 19, had ended. The hope was such because for the first time a candidate from the left came to the house of Nariño. Indeed, the first months of his mandate became an oasis for Colombian families, because we left behind that irrational violence promoted by these sectors of the left, which destroyed part of the productive infrastructure, and for months we had to endure blockades and confrontations with the public force, whose results were unfortunate due to the loss of life, injuries and property damage.

But since the end of the previous year, blockades have been presented again in some regions of the country, by sectors of the population that feel deceived by the electoral promises that were made and that can be very difficult to fulfill given the economic situation that the country presents. The blockages are increasing.