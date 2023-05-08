Home » Board of Trustees of the Cewe Foundation elects new top management
News

Board of Trustees of the Cewe Foundation elects new top management

by admin
Board of Trustees of the Cewe Foundation elects new top management

OLDENBURG (dpa-AFX) – The Board of Trustees of the Neumüller Cewe Color Foundation has elected a new chairman after months of leadership disputes. In a meeting, Helmut Hartig was elected chairman of the board of trustees and Kay Hafner his deputy, the committee announced on Monday in Oldenburg. This means that the organisation’s ability to make decisions and work, which, as a personally liable partner, manages the business of Cewe Stiftung & Co. KGaA, which is listed in the SDax, has been “fully restored”.

In the past, the former CEO Christian Friege had fallen out with the former chairman of the board of trustees of the Cewe Foundation, Rolf Hollander. Friege had to leave the company at the turn of the year. Yvonne Rostock has now taken over the position of CEO of Cewe. Hollander resigned in early March. With his decision he wanted to make his contribution to pacifying the dispute over the composition of the supervisory board of Cewe, it was said at the time./ngu/he

See also  The old headquarters occupies public land, a fine of 7 thousand euros to the Alpine group

You may also like

Independiente Santa Fe fans ask for the departure...

Greens skeptical of Chancellor’s Europe speech

Surf World Cup inaugurated in Sunzal

Ana del Castillo dared to sing a successful...

The “Literary Quintet” is ten years old |...

[Learn ideas, strengthen party spirit, focus on practice...

China urges US to stop using cyber weapons...

The patrimonial detriment of Ecopetrol

They find four bodies with signs of torture...

Dunga La Cantera, champion of the PreBaby Tournament

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy