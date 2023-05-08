Board of Trustees of the Cewe Foundation elects new top management

OLDENBURG (dpa-AFX) – The Board of Trustees of the Neumüller Cewe Color Foundation has elected a new chairman after months of leadership disputes. In a meeting, Helmut Hartig was elected chairman of the board of trustees and Kay Hafner his deputy, the committee announced on Monday in Oldenburg. This means that the organisation’s ability to make decisions and work, which, as a personally liable partner, manages the business of Cewe Stiftung & Co. KGaA, which is listed in the SDax, has been “fully restored”.

In the past, the former CEO Christian Friege had fallen out with the former chairman of the board of trustees of the Cewe Foundation, Rolf Hollander. Friege had to leave the company at the turn of the year. Yvonne Rostock has now taken over the position of CEO of Cewe. Hollander resigned in early March. With his decision he wanted to make his contribution to pacifying the dispute over the composition of the supervisory board of Cewe, it was said at the time./ngu/he