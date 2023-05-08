For Mother’s Day, the azalea from Airc – Sanità research is back

news-txt”>

The azalea researched by the Airc Foundation is back on Mother’s Day, to give strength to researchers engaged in increasingly early diagnosis and more effective treatments for cancers affecting women.

The strength of women and that of bonds are the message that Airc wants to convey through this campaign throughout the month of May: the same strength that starts from research, reaches patients and multiplies thanks to the support of the people who are close to them and they take care of it every day.

Twenty thousand volunteers return to over 3600 squares on Sunday 14 May to distribute the azalea, against a donation of 18 euros, to support the work of Airc researchers. Together with the plant, a guide will be delivered with information on prevention in the various age groups. In 39 years, the initiative has made it possible to raise over 290 million euros. You can also surprise mom by ordering azalea on Amazon.

Last year, over 185,000 new cases of cancer were estimated in our country in the female population, about 10,000 more than in 2019, the year preceding the outbreak of the pandemic. The most frequent tumors were those of the breast (55,700), colorectal (20,100), lung (14,600), uterus (10,200) and thyroid (8,700). The screenings, offered free of charge by the National Health Service for some pathologies and to some segments of the population, make it possible to identify pre-cancerous lesions or the presence of a tumor when it is still in its initial stage, but adherence in Italy is still too low, according to the Italian Association of Medical Oncology (Aiom).

Along with screening, the main ally of patients is research. In recent years, the survival of women 5 years after cancer diagnosis has reached 65% thanks to the important results obtained by scholars. Alberto Bardelli, Scientific Director of Ifom, the molecular oncology institute of the Airc Foundation, with his research group has recently identified through preclinical studies a therapeutic strategy that could make colon cancers in the metastatic phase sensitive to immunotherapy, which in 95% of cases do not respond to this type of treatment.