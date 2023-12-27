Body of a woman appeared in Durán cemetery

Body of a woman appeared in cemetery Duran. According to witnesses of the discovery, he showed signs of violence.

Several workers from the General Cemetery of Durán got the shock of their lives when they saw the inert body.

According to witnesses, the deceased had her hands and feet tied. Additionally, there was packing tape on her legs.

The discovery emerged on the morning of this Tuesday, the 26th of December while several workers carried out their daily tasks in the cemetery.

After seeing that a woman was lying lifeless, witnesses alerted the ECU-911 Integrated Security System.

After learning about the incident, agents from the National Police arrived at the scene and began their respective tasks.

The body was taken to a local morgue, where it will remain until someone recognizes her.

The woman’s body appeared in one of the high areas of the Durán General Cemetery. After removing the body, the uniformed officers began with the corresponding inquiries.

For their part, the workers at the site do not know details of what could have happened to the victim. Meanwhile, residents of the sector have preferred to remain secretive about this event.

Several violent events have occurred in Durán that keep its population in anxiety. Violence is recorded in this town of Guayasdespite police and military intervention.

Crimes such as kidnappings, extortion and hitmen have become the “daily bread” for the inhabitants of the canton.

Faced with insecurity, some residents prefer to refrain from leaving their homes at night.

For their part, certain business owners have closed their businesses because they cannot work due to constant threats from extortionists.