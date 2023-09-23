Bogotá: installation of the rainwater pipe on Av.68 is completed

The installation of the longest and largest diameter rainwater drainage pipe in Colombia was completed, located on the western side of Avenue 68, between Carrera 65A and Calle 100, to Calle 90 and Avenida 68; as part of the activities carried out on Avenue 68 (group 7), a feeder for the First Line of the Bogotá Metro.

This large pipeline, called the North Emissary, improves the drainage conditions of the rainwater that flows into the Salitre canal.

It is 2.2 meters in diameter, has a length of 950 meters and was installed at an average depth of seven meters, using the largest tunnel boring machine in the country.

The work is in charge of the Avenida 68 Infrastructure Consortium, made up of Pavimentos Colombia SAS and Indugravas Ingenieros Constructores SAS, who for this activity relied on Bessac Andina, a company of European origin specialized in the construction of tunnels and microtunnels in the country and with international experience. .

“The installation of this pipeline has been an important milestone in the construction of 68th Avenue. It began on February 11 of this year, there were more than 7 months of continuous activity in group 7 with the largest tunnel boring machine in the country operated by experts who worked 24 hours a day in three shifts, with zero work accidents, and lower impacts on mobility and the environment”explained Diego Sánchez Fonseca, general director of the IDU.

Making new avenues in Bogotá brings with it a series of alternative works, many of them underground. In this case, it is important to update the aqueduct and sewage networks on 68th Avenue and right in this sector known as La Floresta, a new pipe was installed that plays a primary role in conveying wastewater.

This was possible thanks to the inter-institutional coordination between the Bogotá Aqueduct and Sewer Company – EAAB – and the Urban Development Institute – IDU.

The trenchless technology used for the construction of this collector is known as pipe jacking, and stands out for avoiding opening ditches or open-air ditches. Basically it occupies only a space where the machinery can operate at the depth required and is advanced underground (pushed) covering the entire section or distance that is needed.

Installing large pipes with this construction method reduces the impact on mobility; in this case, doing otherwise would have involved closing 100th Street in the east-west direction with the trauma that this entails. There is also a lower environmental impact since it substantially reduces excavation and filling volumes.

In addition, it avoids having dump trucks making long trips to take the excavation material to the final disposal points and in turn bringing material from the quarries to the construction site to fill in excavation points.

The above has less impact on mobility, the environment and prevents the impact of other networks that are already installed. The work team that was in charge of the operation of this large tunnel boring machine, and the installation of this pipeline, is Colombian, with extensive experience in pipe jacking technology implemented in Bogotá and the country.

He has also worked in Asia, Europe, Africa, and America, in different cities on these continents. This specific work is part of group 7 of 68th Avenue, which runs from 66th Street to 65th Street, its construction is going according to schedule.

Its progress is 35.80%. This storm drain begins at Carrera 9 and will end at the Salitre canal (Avenue 68 with Calle 92), that is, it will pass through groups 9, 8 and 7 of Avenida 68. The pipe installed in groups 9 and 8 are smaller diameter.