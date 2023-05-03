Home » Bojayá 21 years old: in the footsteps of the massacre
21 years are being commemorated since one of the massacres that most moved Colombians. In 2002, the FARC, in the midst of clashes with the AUC, launched a cylinder bomb at the church in the municipality of Bojayá, Chocó, leaving 79 people dead and dozens injured. Today the victims demand that those responsible ask for forgiveness and that there be guarantees of non-repetition.


Learn about the stories of how the events of May 2, 2002 were experienced

The faces of tragedy

Bojaya 21 years old

