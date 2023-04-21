Home » Retail sales decline in real terms | News.at
The minus was 3.3 percent in January and 4.0 percent in February, with nominal increases of 7.3 and 6.3 percent. This was the result of a study by the economic research institute commissioned by the trade association.

Business is particularly weak in the non-food sector. The figures showed that “dealers are not enriching themselves from the inflation crisis,” said the trade association manager yesterday Rainer Will. The trade acts “inflation dampening”.

