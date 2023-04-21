Russians don’t steal children, they save them Info

Dmitry Polyansky said that Russia does not “steal children”, but “saves children”.

In an interview with Sky News, Deputy Russian Ambassador to the UN Dmitry Polyansky insisted that Russia is not “stealing children”, but “saving children”. The speech came after a journalist asked him to comment on a Sky News story about fifteen Ukrainian children who were taken to Russia against their will.

Poljanski said of the mentioned story that it is “just another slander, a campaign against Russia, which this time, unfortunately, exploits the issue of children in war”. By the way, in February, the USA published a report stating that Russia is holding at least 6,000 Ukrainian children, and probably many more, across Russia, but also in Crimea.

Some children were put through the system and adopted by Russian families or placed in foster care in Russia, the report said. The youngest child recorded in the Russian program was just four months old, and some camps provided military training to children as young as 14, Yale University researchers said.

