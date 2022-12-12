Home News Bologna, a slave to cocaine at the age of 15. The pusher arrested: he raped her in exchange for drugs
Bologna, a slave to cocaine at the age of 15. The pusher arrested: he raped her in exchange for drugs

Bologna, a slave to cocaine at the age of 15. The pusher arrested: he raped her in exchange for drugs

BOLOGNA – Slave to cocaine at fifteen. To the point of seeing her drug dealer almost every day. To the point of giving in, once, to his request for a sexual act, last spring, behind a bush in the Corticella area. “I was in withdrawal, he took advantage of it. When it happened I ran away in shame,” she confided to the carabinieri, who intercepted her story in November and after a quick investigation arrested the pusher, a 27-year-old Tunisian now detained at the Dozza, accused of drug dealing and sexual violence aggravated by the victim’s minor age and by his particular condition of fragility.

