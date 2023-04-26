Bolzano, ‘facilitating interventions on problem bears’ – Trentino AA/S

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – BOLZANO, APRIL 26 – The Province of Bolzano is asking for a faster and simpler procedure to be able to intervene in the presence of so-called problem bears. This was reiterated by the councilor for agriculture Arnold Schuler after a meeting with the mayors. “Unfortunately, even in the presence of a positive opinion from Ispra, it is not possible to intervene, as demonstrated by the surprising decision of the TAR of Trento”, added Schuler.



The commissioner highlighted that, in the absence of natural enemies, regulation of the presence of the bear is essential.



The mayors of South Tyrol have expressed solidarity with their Trentino colleagues and have asked the authorities to be informed in real time of the presence of bears and wolves in their municipal area.



According to Guenther Unterthiner, the director of the hunting and fishing office of the Province of Bolzano, every year some males visit South Tyrol, currently there are three, but then return to Trentino, where the females are found. The problems with man – he specified – concern “a precise lineage of bears”. (HANDLE).

