Bomb disposal in Belm: Third unexploded bomb exploded | > – News – Lower Saxony

In Belm near Osnabrück, explosive ordnance experts successfully defused two World War II bombs on Sunday. The third unexploded bomb had to be blown up that evening.

A spokesman for the Osnabrück police told NDR Lower Saxony that the detonator of this third bomb was so badly damaged that it was no longer possible to safely defuse it. The site had previously been secured for demolition. Shortly before 8 p.m., the police gave the all-clear: residents could return to their homes.

5,500 people had to leave their homes

Around 5,500 people had already had to leave their houses and apartments in the morning. Initially, explosives teams from the Lower Saxony Explosive Ordnance Disposal Service checked three suspected points where unexploded bombs were actually found.

According to the municipality, all senior citizens’ and nursing homes in Belm were also affected by the evacuation. Several municipal and district roads as well as a state road were closed.

