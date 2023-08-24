Bomba Threat Activates Security System at Gregorio Luperon International Airport

Threat of Bomb Activates Security System at Gregorio Luperon International Airport in Puerto Plata

Puerto Plata, Thursday – The Gregorio Luperon International Airport in Puerto Plata was put on high alert today after a bomb threat triggered the activation of the airport’s security system. Despite extensive searches by security officials, no explosive device was found.

Carlos Rodoli, the director of the terminal, informed Diario Libre that the threat was initially relayed to a passenger through a text message. The passenger, who was scheduled to board JetBlue flight 1728 to the United States, alerted the authorities immediately. The flight, which was supposed to depart at 3:07 a.m., was halted, and all passengers were evacuated as a precautionary measure.

Rodoli stated that after conducting thorough checks, it was determined that there was no real danger posed by the alleged bomb. As a result, the flight was rescheduled to depart at 1:30 p.m. in the afternoon.

The incident has now been taken under investigation by the Specialized Body in Airport Security and Civil Aviation (CESAC). Authorities are working diligently to gather more information about the origin of the threat and the sender of the alarming text message.

Passengers and airport staff faced a tense situation as the emergency unfolded. Security personnel worked tirelessly to ensure the safety of everyone involved. The evacuation process was carried out swiftly and efficiently, minimizing potential risks and anxiety among the passengers.

The Gregorio Luperon International Airport is one of the busiest airports in Puerto Plata, serving as a crucial hub for both domestic and international flights. The incident has raised concerns about airport security and the need for strict measures to prevent any potential threats in the future.

In recent years, there has been an increase in bomb threats made via various means of communication, challenging airport authorities worldwide. These threats disrupt normal operations and require substantial resources to resolve, causing inconveniences for both travelers and airport administrations.

Passengers and airport users are advised to remain vigilant and promptly report any suspicious activities or information to the authorities. The cooperation of all individuals is crucial in maintaining a safe and secure environment within airports.

The investigation into the bomb threat at the Gregorio Luperon International Airport is ongoing, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

