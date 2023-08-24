Togocom announces a fiber optic subscription bonus

Three additional days are granted to Togocom fiber optic subscribers whose subscriptions are in progress. This is what the leader of mobile telephony in Togo has just announced via a press release.

In order to allow its customers to browse the Internet in peace, the Togocom group announces good news: << cher (e) s client(e) s, nous avons le plaisir de vous annoncer un prolongement des abonnements fibre optique en cours de trois jours offerts gratuitement>>informed Togocom through a press release published

INFO SPORTS| Ecouter Radio Djena

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

