Former Ultra-Orthodox Director Malka Leifer Sentenced to 15 Years for Sexual Abuse of Students

Former ultra-Orthodox director of a Jewish school, Malka Leifer, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison by an Australian court for sexually abusing two teenage students between 2004 and 2007. The judge, Mark Gamble, criticized Leifer for showing no remorse or contrition for the “persistent” abuses against Dassi Erlich and Elly Sapper, who were minors at the time of the abuse. Leifer, who was considered a respected leader within the ultra-Orthodox community, used her position of authority to exploit and manipulate the vulnerable victims. She was found guilty in April of 18 counts of sexual abuse, including rape and indecent assault. However, she was acquitted of nine charges, including those related to another teenage girl. In response to the sentencing, Erlich expressed gratitude that the court recognized the extreme impact of sexual abuse and stated that this decision marked the end of a chapter and the beginning of healing for the survivors. Leifer fled to Israel in 2008 after the abuse allegations emerged. Australia issued an international arrest warrant in 2012 and requested her extradition in 2014. It was later revealed that Leifer had feigned mental illness, allowing the extradition battle to continue until January 2021 when she was finally extradited to Australia.

