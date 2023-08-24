Rapper Blueface Stabbed in Leg During Gym Attack

Rapper Blueface Attacked and Stabbed in Leg at Los Angeles Gym

Los Angeles rapper Blueface, whose real name is Johnathan Jamall Porter, was attacked and stabbed in the leg by a man in the same gym as him. The incident took place on Wednesday morning after the two staged an argument. Blueface alleges that the attacker specifically came for him, accompanied by a dog. Fortunately, the musician received timely medical treatment for his injuries.

Blueface broke the news of the stabbing on his Instagram account, sharing a video captured by another gym-goer in Valle de San Fernando de Los Ángeles. The video shows the man approaching Blueface to discuss something, while the rapper continued his workout routine. Blueface, known for both his music and amateur boxing, mentioned in the video that the injury will prevent him from participating in a fight scheduled for October 14.

The incident occurred around 10:00 am when a man dressed in a black T-shirt and shorts entered the gym and approached Blueface, walking alongside a Rottweiler dog. Despite efforts by gym trainer David Kaminsky to mediate and calm the situation, the altercation escalated. It was Blueface who first threw a punch while wearing boxing gloves before the man retaliated and struck him several times in the face. In the midst of the chaos, the attacker took out a knife from his pocket and stabbed Blueface in the leg before fleeing the scene with his dog, who was seen getting into a Tesla.

Paramedics swiftly responded to the emergency call, providing immediate medical attention to Blueface. Thankfully, his injury did not worsen.

This recent attack does not come as a surprise, as Blueface has encountered legal troubles in the past. He has been previously arrested for alleged involvement in a robbery and is currently being investigated for alleged attempted murder.

Despite the setback, fans are wishing Blueface a speedy recovery.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

