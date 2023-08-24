Carlos “Muma” Fernández Makes History with First International Goal for Olancho FC

Honduran soccer player Carlos “Muma” Fernández made history this Wednesday by scoring the first goal for Olancho FC in an international competition.

In the duel against Verdes FC for the fourth day of the 2023 Copa Centroamericana, “Muma” scored the goal that resulted in a partial tie of the game in the 17th minute. The play began from the left sector and was initiated by Christian Altamirano, who skillfully made a cross that “Muma” successfully connected with his head, sending the ball into the back of the net.

This momentous goal not only secured a point for Olancho FC but also secured Fernández’s place in the club’s history books as the player who scored their first-ever goal in an international competition.

It is worth noting that, up until this match, Olancho FC had been unable to find the back of the net in the Central American Cup, failing to score in their first two presentations. Therefore, Fernández’s goal brings a sense of relief and excitement to the Honduran club and its fans.

The goal not only showcases Fernández’s skills and determination on the field, but also highlights the rising potential of Olancho FC in international competitions. This breakthrough moment will surely boost the team’s morale and motivate them to strive for further success in the tournament.

As the 2023 Copa Centroamericana progresses, all eyes will be on Olancho FC and Carlos Fernández as they continue to make their mark in the world of soccer.

