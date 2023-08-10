books, illness, private life and marriage of the writer

Michelle Murgia she died on Thursday June 10 in Rome: who was the writer of Accabadora died at age 51 of stage 4 kidney cancer?

Who was Michela Murgia: books and illness

Born in Cabras, Sardinia, on June 3, 1972, Murgia held various jobs before dedicating herself to writing. For example, she was a religion teacher in schools and manager of a thermoelectric plant. Her religious formation led her to join the Catholic Action and, in 2004, at the end of a pilgrimage, she developed a theatrical show performed in Loreto which she also attended by Pope John Paul II.

In the same years, he wrote in a block, My Sinis, describing his Sardinia. In 2007, she was included among the writers collected in the anthology entitled Cartas de logu: Sardinian writers in the mirror.

He wrote The world must know (2006), initially conceived as a blog in which the author narrated her youth work experiences as an operator in a call center. From the book, David Emmer’s play of the same name and the screenplay for the film were born Whole life ahead by Paolo Virzi.

In 2008, he published for Einaudi Journey to Sardinia, eleven itineraries on the island that cannot be seen but success came a year later, in 2009, with Accabadora. The novel won the Dessì prize, the Super Mondello and the Campiello prize.

Private life, queer family and marriage of the writer

In the years following AccabadoraMurgia has published essays (Ave Mary2019), novels (Chiro2015) e pamphlet (Instructions for becoming a fascist, Shut up and nine more sentences we don’t want to hear anymore).

Furthermore, the writer’s voice is amplified by the world of social media, by her theatrical activities and podcasts. With Clare Tagliaferriin fact, starts the project Morganawhich later became a book.

All the means of communication used by the Murgia represent a way to disseminate the themes it addresses as a different representation of sacred history that restores a centrality for too long denied to the feminine; a different narrative of society that concretely promotes gender equality; or, again, an alternative way of doing politics that is truly democratic and anti-fascist.

In 2022, he published the essay God Save the Queer accompanied by the subtitle Feminist catechism. In the book, the theme of queer as an alternative to patriarchy is addressed. It is a theme that has become crucial in the life of the writer who, after discovering her illness, decided to share her “queer family” with her world. The family is made up of a group of people, friends and “children of the soul” who, for the writer, represented her loved ones dearest to her and with whom she chose to live her last months in the new house near Rome.

To protect his family, Murgia married in a civil ceremony “in articulo mortis” Lorenzo Terenzi, actor, director, author and musician met in 2017 during a theatrical show in which he was the protagonist. Terenzi was the director of the show.

His latest novel was Three bowlspublished last spring and presented at the Turin Book Fair in May by the author herself.