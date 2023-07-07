Guangzhou Undergoing Extreme Heatwave with Record-breaking Temperatures

Guangdong province is currently experiencing scorching temperatures as the subtropical high pressure continues to control the region. The Guangzhou Meteorological Disaster Emergency Headquarters has responded by initiating the Guangzhou Meteorological Disaster (High Temperature) Level IV Emergency Response. With the blazing sun and oppressive heat, many citizens are feeling the effects of the extreme temperatures.

As a result of the sweltering conditions, the Guangdong Provincial Meteorological Bureau has issued 101 high-temperature yellow warnings across the province. Cities such as Foshan, Zhaoqing, and Shaoguan have witnessed temperatures exceeding 35°C, with Zhanjiang Leizhou recording the highest temperature in the province at 36.9°C. The heatwave has prompted citizens to respond differently to their daily routines.

In Guangzhou’s Zhujiang New Town, during the peak lunch hour, the usual long queues at street restaurants were missing. Instead, air-conditioned shopping malls were bustling with people seeking relief from the heat. Many office workers opted for takeaway meals to avoid venturing into the scorching sun. Mr. Dai, a worker in Zhujiang New Town, expressed his reluctance to leave his air-conditioned building, stating, “The weather is too hot, I can’t do without the air conditioner.”

The soaring temperatures have also impacted recreational activities like swimming and visiting water parks. Swimming pools across Guangzhou have been crowded every night, as citizens switch their post-work exercises to swimming. Additionally, water parks have extended their opening hours, offering nighttime games for residents to enjoy after work.

The Guangdong Provincial Meteorological Bureau predicts that the subtropical high pressure will continue to dominate the region from the 7th to the 9th, maintaining the hot and stifling conditions. Afternoon thunderstorms are expected, prompting the public to take precautions against heatstroke and stay hydrated. Authorities advise minimizing outdoor activities during peak temperatures.

It is crucial for residents to prioritize safety and take necessary precautions to combat the extreme temperatures. The China News Network provided the information for this article. Please note that the content does not constitute investment advice and readers should proceed accordingly at their own risk.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

