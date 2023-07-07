Home » Immunotherapy for the treatment of gastrointestinal cancer. « Medicine in the Library
Immunotherapy for the treatment of gastrointestinal cancer.

Immunotherapy for the treatment of gastrointestinal cancer. « Medicine in the Library

Immunotherapy for the treatment of gastrointestinal cancer.

July 7, 2023

Gastrointestinal (GI) cancers, including the esophageal, gastroesophageal junction, gastric, duodenal, and distal small intestine, biliary tract, pancreas, colon, rectum, and anal, comprise a heterogeneous group of malignancies.

Immunotherapy has transformed the treatment landscape for several gastrointestinal cancers, offering some patients durable responses and prolonged survival. In particular, immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs) directed against programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1)both as monotherapies and in combination regimens, have gained specific regulatory approvals for the treatment of metastatic disease and in the resectable setting.

The Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) has developed these clinical practice guidelines on immunotherapy for the treatment of gastrointestinal cancer. The document includes biomarker testing, therapy selection, patient education, and quality of life considerations.

Download and read the full text of the article:
Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) clinical practice guideline on immunotherapy for the treatment of gastrointestinal cancer
Kelly RJ, Bever K, Chao J, et al
Journal for ImmunoTherapy of Cancer 2023;11:e006658. doi: 10.1136/jitc-2022-006658

