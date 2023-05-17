Borrell urges EU countries to increase funding for the Ukraine Support Fund

The European Union’s foreign policy commissioner, Josep Borrell, urged the EU countries to increase support for the military aid fund for Ukraine by 3.5 billion euros.

European Union sources told Reuters on Wednesday that Borrell was proposing to add 3.5 billion euros ($3.85 billion) to a fund used to finance military aid to Ukraine. The sources added that Borrell had asked the governments of the European Union to raise the financial ceiling of a fund that had already allocated 4.6 billion euros in military aid to Ukraine.

A European diplomat said Borrell had “already put forward the proposal”.

Borrell’s proposal needs to be approved by the governments of EU member states. And those governments agreed last December that such an increase would be justified “if the need arises.”

The fund is independent of the EU budget, which is not allowed to be used to fund military operations.

