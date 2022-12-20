Home News Chivasso, the party in honor of Pecco in pictures
Chivasso, the party in honor of Pecco in pictures

Chivasso, the party in honor of Pecco in pictures

Party for Pecco Bagnaia, MotoGP world champion, who has officially returned to his city for the first time. At Palazzo Einaudi, the meeting promoted by the official fans club with Pecco who recounted the ups and downs of emotions astride the Ducati last season. «I’ve always felt close to Chivasso and its community – said the young driver – I’ve always been tied to the city even though I had to leave when I was 17. It was very difficult at the beginning but it was a test of maturity that helped me a lot. I always come back willingly, Chivasso is my happy island». Bagnaia assures that he hasn’t changed his habits one iota despite his notoriety: «I’m a closed person even if I’ve changed a bit in recent years. I honestly don’t feel like changing my way of being. If someone stops me for an autograph I’m just happy. It often happens when I go shopping. In Barbara Torra’s photos, some moments of the festive afternoon

