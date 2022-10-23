Gather in one place, and specifically in a single kitchen, the chefs of Gucci Osteria, the “widespread” Italian restaurant created by the union between one of the most important fashion houses in the world, Gucci, and the chef from Modena Massimo Bottura , already 3 Michelin stars, with the title of best place in the world in his pocket according to the World‘s 50 Best for his Osteria Francescana.

Ein Prosit had the merit of bringing together the talents launched by Bottura in Florence, Los Angeles, Tokyo and Seoul, thanks to the Gucci Osteria format. Last night, at the Agli Amici restaurant, dinner featured Karime Lopez and Kondo Takahiko from Florence (both with 1 Michelin Star), Mattia Agazzi from Los Angeles (1 Star), Antonio Iacovello from Tokyo, Hyungkyu Jun and Davide Cardellini from Seoul . “We have reunited our extended family – said Bottura -. Four places together to tell their culture and their cultural biodiversity ». A successful experiment, given the quality of the dishes offered and the satisfaction of the diners: tostada with the wines of Le Vigne di Zamò, a city in bloom and rice dumplings in the Apennines with Pinot grigio Felluga, cannoli that wants to become a cannelloni and RaviOro with Braide Alte Livon, millefeuille of leaves with Sauvignon Toros, tomato pacchero with Pinot grigio Specogna.

A sold out event, which saw Bottura as supervisor of his boys: “Let’s say that I have more of an art director role, who chooses the right people to put in the right place, letting them express themselves to the fullest and, perhaps, intervening when necessary with some menu changes, with notes or transformations. I use my mental palate to help everyone grow ». To do this Bottura has a chat with which he communicates with his boys: «In the morning with Seoul and Tokyo, at noon with Florence, in the late afternoon with Los Angeles», he recalled.

For him it is the first time at Ein Prosit, but the impact has been positive: «It is an extraordinary event, one of a kind – he added – where many friends meet and can find themselves at the center of the gastronomic world. An opportunity to exchange culture, to share contaminations, capable of attracting people to the area. Gastronomic tourism is now something extraordinary wherever it manages to develop ». On the opportunities to compare different chefs, Bottura clarified: «When different cultures meet, sparks are born that can give rise to novelties of great interest. It also happens in the kitchen ».

Today the chef from Modena will guide Jessica Rosval and Guido Tassi during the “Ring of fire” event at the Fucine di Buttrio. “Two other young people to the rescue,” assured Bottura.