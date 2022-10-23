Official inauguration ceremony at Molinello from Cesano Maderno for thefitness area created in the park in via Lazzati. At the cutting of the ribbon Saturday 22 October also the students of the nearby Galileo Galilei middle school, citizens, families and children, together with the mayor Gianpiero Bocca, the councilors and representatives of the Il Seme cooperative, the Desio Brianza Consortium and the Sorriso dell’Anima.

“It’s about a real outdoor gym: a space set up by the municipal administration with state-of-the-art equipment for outdoor sports – writes the same administration – Its construction is part of the Games Plan of the Municipality which has already foreseen important redevelopment interventions in various green areas of the city. An area open to all, with inclusive equipment, also accessible to people with disabilities, suitable for athletes of all levels, young and old “. The tools also have QR codes that allow access to technical data sheets for their use.

“A very well equipped green area – said the mayor Gianpiero Bocca – for the entertainment and well-being of all citizens. I stress that the area is inclusive, with fitness equipment also for people with disabilities. The goal is to offer everyone a pleasant environment and the opportunity to play sports and keep fit in a pleasant and safe environment. This park will contribute to the quality of life of the neighborhood and to the health of those who want to dedicate themselves to sports ”.