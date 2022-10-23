The long stop for the national teams does not bring good for Handball Belluno. On the sixth day of the Serie A2 championship, the team coached by coach Darko Pranjic is defeated with ten goals (32-22) in Torri di Quartesolo. Against the Vicenza players, the Belluno players are forced to play with a widely reworked formation: the Swedish Joakim Danling has now left Belluno permanently, the long-term resident Andrea Argentin is not yet ready to return to the game, the September purchase Johansson is stopped due to a problem of physical nature.

Under these conditions Handball Belluno failed to prevent Polisportiva Torri from winning with a two-figure gap.

In the first half, after a balanced start, the home team expanded their lead up to 18-11 which led to half-time. In the second half, the gap increased, even touching the twelve lead points (25-13) and it basically stabilized over the minutes, up to the final 32-22.

“A game without history”, summarizes the manager Riccardo Bristot, “in which we chased from start to finish. Surely the many absences that forced several players to play out of position weigh heavily, but in any case the performance was insufficient both in attack and in defense. We were unable to take advantage of the spaces left by Torri and in defense we suffered a lot in one-on-one situations. In addition, Frederiksen had to leave the field in the second half due to a muscle problem. We pay the price of the new category, and we still have to have different experience to face matches like these. However, the good team performance of Torri, who deservedly won in the end, should be underlined ».

World Sport’s top scorer, Tommaso Marini from Belluno, who scored six of the visiting goals.

TORRI – BELLUNO 33-22

POLISPORTIVA TORRI: Toffanin, Nicolò Zennaro, Bigon, Rizzi, Mattia Zennaro, Bilò, Lucarini, Igwesi, Santolero, Gherardi, Pittarella, Dalla Vecchia, Nicoletti, De Franceschi. Herdsman Admir Jasarevic.

BELLUNO SPORT WORLD: Rossa, Bogo, Cimbro, Tocchetto, Francescon, Marini, Mantisi, De Gol, Gelo, Frederiksen, Gjekstad, Saliu. Herds Darko Pranjic.

Rarely: for the Polisportiva Torri N. Zennaro 9, Lucarini and Igwesi 5, De Franceschi 3, Santolero, Pittarella and Nicoletti 2, Bigon, Rizzi, M. Zennaro and Bilò 1; for Mondo Sport Belluno Marini 6, Mantisi and Frederiksen 4, Tocchetto and Gelo 3, Gjekstad 2.

Note: first half partial result: 18-11.