A seventeen year old was seriously beaten by a gang in the Brindisi area: the aggression in the heart of the nightlife

A seventeen year old was seriously beaten by a gang in the Brindisi area: the aggression in the heart of the nightlife

TOASTS – A seventeen-year-old from the province of Taranto is hospitalized in Brindisi, with a reserved but not life-threatening prognosis, after being attacked with kicks and punches late Saturday evening by a group of young people in Francavilla Fontana, in the Brindisi area. The reasons for the beating, carried out in the central Piazza Dante, in the heart of the nightlife, are not known.

The carabinieri are acquiring videos from the video cameras in the area to reconstruct the incident. The 17-year-old, who had come to Francavilla Fontana in the company of some friends, suffered injuries and a broken cheekbone. The attack took place around 11.30 pm not far from the central Piazza Umberto. The 17-year-old was surrounded by a group of four or five boys and hit with kicks and punches.

At the time of the attack, his friends were not present, perhaps because they had entered a club. Several witnesses to the beating called 118 and rescued the boy lying on the asphalt. The young man was first taken to the emergency room of the Camberlingo hospital in Francavilla Fontana and then transferred to the Perrino di Brindisi, where he is hospitalized.

