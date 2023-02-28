(ANSA) – ROME, FEBRUARY 27 – The Minister of Infrastructure and Transport Matteo Salvini “is ready to deal with all his counterparts and in particular with his Austrian colleague in a constructive and concrete spirit”. This was stated in a note from MIT after Leonore Gewessler’s statements regarding the Brenner dossier, also recalling that “Italy simply asks for compliance with the European Treaties. Our country – says the ministry – does not deny the traffic problem at the Brenner and in fact it is investing significant resources for the railway tunnel.Finally, it should be noted that the unilateral blocks in Vienna (which date back to 2003) have not reduced the circulation of vehicles and that, despite the substantial increase in traffic, the surveys of the air quality continues to improve thanks to the efforts of the hauliers who have invested in the fleet. Italy – concludes MIT – has much busier road arteries than the Brenner”. (HANDLE).

