Home » Bricklayer crashes and dies on a construction site in Como – Lombardy
News

Bricklayer crashes and dies on a construction site in Como – Lombardy

by admin
Bricklayer crashes and dies on a construction site in Como – Lombardy

Engaged in the construction of buildings overlooking the lake

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – COMO, MAY 09 – A 56-year-old bricklayer died this afternoon following a fall on a construction site in Sala Comacina, on Lake Como. The man would have fallen inside the construction site, which is located in a steep area overlooking the lake, where residential buildings are being built.

Help is useless; the bricklayer died instantly from his serious wounds.

The firefighters of the Saf nucleus intervened to recover the body. Carabinieri and Ats personnel are carrying out checks on compliance with the safety standards. (HANDLE).

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA


Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy