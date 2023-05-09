Bricklayer crashes and dies on a construction site in Como – Lombardy

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – COMO, MAY 09 – A 56-year-old bricklayer died this afternoon following a fall on a construction site in Sala Comacina, on Lake Como. The man would have fallen inside the construction site, which is located in a steep area overlooking the lake, where residential buildings are being built.



Help is useless; the bricklayer died instantly from his serious wounds.



The firefighters of the Saf nucleus intervened to recover the body. Carabinieri and Ats personnel are carrying out checks on compliance with the safety standards. (HANDLE).

