Two boys of 12 and 13, together with their father, attacked and stabbed a man “guilty” of having an affair with the mother of the minors. A real punitive expedition that shocked Castellammare di Stabia, especially for the participation of the two very young people.

According to the carabinieri, there would be some aspects still to be clarified in the affair, in particular as regards the dynamics, but in any case the two children would have also hit.