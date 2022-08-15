Home Sports Zanetti: “We lost a game that we would have deserved at least to equalize on points”
Empoli returns empty-handed from La Spezia.

Empoli comes out without points from the debut in the league. First day which also coincided with a direct confrontation. Mission failed for Zanetti who had asked for points and answers after the elimination in the Italian Cup against Spal. The technician analyzed the challenge to the microphones of DAZN.

The technician does not hide his bitterness. Empoli has inherited a team with the habit of playing. The Tuscans attacked but failed to find spaces between the lines of the Spezia which defended itself without taking too many risks. “The potential of this team is completely different from what the match said. At the level of the organization we are where we are, I have guys who arrived just a few days ago it is normal not to have that synchronicity typical of those who have been playing together for a long time. We have lost a match that on points we would have deserved at least to equalize. Second half in one way, I’m not angry but I see enormous margins for improvement that give me confidence. “

EMPOLI, ITALY – JULY 19: Paolo Zanetti manager of Empoli FC looks on during the pre-season Friendly match between Empoli FC and Seravezza Pozzi on July 19, 2022 in Empoli, Italy. (Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

Paradoxically, the first of the second half was better when the team tried to recover. The feeling is that the team still has to work even if we have seen several positive aspects compared to the Italian Cup. “Let’s say that at the level of game construction the team has a DNA and a job behind it, so certain mechanisms are oiled and some solutions come almost naturally. Of course you have to work more on concreteness and coverage of the field. too many restarts. These are avoidable situations but you can work on. The matches are lost in many ways, today the team lost playing football and this is a consoling aspect. “

August 14, 2022 (change August 14, 2022 | 23:11)

