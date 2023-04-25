Give the Ball to Bobby #26

Football is the most beautiful sport in the world. Yeah, okay, but have you ever played on a rainy day at St. Mary’s? That’s where the secret lies. The essence of football lies there, the magic of the Premier League. In that wet grass. Those screamed words. Sing. The pints drunk. Gobble it down. At Goodison Park, cheering on younger brothers. All’Ethiad, to feast his eyes with Pep. At Old Trafford, breathing legend. Have you ever played at Anfield? I do not believe. So let yourself be taken there by “Give the Ball to Bobby”

Marco Lai is with us today for the preview of Manchester City-Arsenal, the match that in all likelihood will decide this Premier League and whose anticipation was starting to wear us down.

With Marco we will try to understand how the two teams get to the match and what the most important tactical issues will be on the night of Etihad, also with an eye to the next European match that will see City face Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-final.

Then the FA Cup, yet another collapse of Tottenham and much more.

Happy listening!

