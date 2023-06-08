Brothers would be involved in a homicide that occurred at a service station

The investigation of a homicide that occurred at a service station in Palermo, Huila, led to the capture and seizure of two brothers, identified as Luis Alberto and Fabio Nelson Ipuz Palomo.

Both are considered allegedly involved in the tragic event that took place on October 27, 2022 at a gas station located at the Rivera junction, towards El Juncal. According to the evidence collected by the authorities so far, the events occurred when the brothers arrived at the scene aboard a motorcycle. Supposedly, carrying a firearm, they intimidated the people present with the intention of stealing their belongings. During the incident, they would have seized money from the sale of fuel and other valuables.

The investigation revealed that Fabio Nelson allegedly shot a 42-year-old man who worked at the service station. While he was fleeing, the Ipuz Palomo brothers fired shots in different directions, endangering the lives of other people present in the place.

Thanks to arduous monitoring, analysis of videos from security cameras, photographic examinations, interception of communications, and interviews, the authorities managed to identify the two suspects as possible perpetrators of the events. Finally, the brothers were captured by officials of the Technical Investigation Corps (CTI) with the support of the Sijin and the Highway Police in the municipality of Yaguará (Huila).

The Prosecutor’s Office charged the two individuals with the crimes of aggravated homicide, manufacturing, trafficking or carrying firearms, accessories, parts or ammunition, and qualified and aggravated theft. However, none of those involved have accepted their responsibility for the facts, which will lead to a judicial process that will determine their guilt or innocence.

The authorities continue to work on fully clarifying this case, collecting more evidence and testimonies that allow them to get to the truth and guarantee justice for the victim and his family.