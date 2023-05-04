Home » Bruscolotti, ‘all the players were fundamental, we must always believe in it’
Naples, 4 May. (beraking latest news) – “The first Scudetto dressing room was excellent, there was a lot of respect and great characters. You always have to believe in it to achieve your goals”. These are the words of the former Napoli captain Giuseppe Bruscolotti, champion of Italy in 1986-87, to beraking latest news on the third title of the Neapolitan team. “All the players in the Napoli squad have been fundamental during the year and Spalletti cannot be compared with Bianchi, they belong to different times and different football evolutions,” added Bruscolotti, underlining the importance of captain Giovanni Di Lorenzo : “he’s a great captain, his commitment has always been constant”.

